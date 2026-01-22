The problem with an Australia-style social media ban
- The UK government has launched a consultation on introducing an Australian-style ban on social media for under-16s, citing concerns over young people's mental health and exposure to harmful content.
- Experts argue that a blanket ban risks misunderstanding the problem, as online harms are often extensions of offline issues like bullying and sexism, not solely created by social media.
- Such a ban is difficult to enforce and could drive young people's online activity underground, making it harder to identify and support those who are struggling.
- Many young people are critical of social media but desire better education, honest conversations, and guidance on navigating digital life, rather than outright exclusion.
- Effective solutions require investing in high-quality education, regulating platform design, holding social media companies accountable, and rebuilding offline services, rather than simple technological prohibitions.