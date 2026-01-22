Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The problem with an Australia-style social media ban

Liz Kendall announces three-month consultation into under-16s social media ban
  • The UK government has launched a consultation on introducing an Australian-style ban on social media for under-16s, citing concerns over young people's mental health and exposure to harmful content.
  • Experts argue that a blanket ban risks misunderstanding the problem, as online harms are often extensions of offline issues like bullying and sexism, not solely created by social media.
  • Such a ban is difficult to enforce and could drive young people's online activity underground, making it harder to identify and support those who are struggling.
  • Many young people are critical of social media but desire better education, honest conversations, and guidance on navigating digital life, rather than outright exclusion.
  • Effective solutions require investing in high-quality education, regulating platform design, holding social media companies accountable, and rebuilding offline services, rather than simple technological prohibitions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in