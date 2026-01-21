Hollywood star joins calls for under-16s social media ban
- Hollywood actor Hugh Grant has joined calls for a social media ban for under-16s, stating that parents are in an 'impossible position' regarding online harms.
- The House of Lords is scheduled to debate an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, proposed by former schools minister Lord Nash, which seeks to raise the social media age limit.
- Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced a three-month consultation on a ban, examining its pros and cons, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer acknowledging the issue as a 'real concern to parents'.
- Grant is among the signatories of a letter to political leaders, including Esther Ghey, whose daughter Brianna was murdered, urging action and highlighting that 93 per cent of parents believe social media harms children.
- While campaigners for the ban argue the evidence for harm is 'overwhelming', some groups and experts caution that a blanket ban might be a 'blunt response' that fails to address tech companies' responsibilities or practical implementation challenges.