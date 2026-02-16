Daily social media use linked to increased loneliness
- A new study of nearly 65,000 US college students found that spending just two hours a day on social media significantly increases the likelihood of experiencing loneliness.
- Students using social media for 16 hours or more per week were at higher risk, with the heaviest users (over 30 hours weekly) being 38 per cent more likely to report feeling lonely.
- Researchers suggest a complex relationship where excessive social media use can lead to loneliness, and conversely, loneliness may drive individuals to spend more time on these platforms.
- The study underscores loneliness as a serious public health issue, comparable to smoking in its danger, and a risk factor for conditions such as depression, heart disease, and premature death.
- Academic institutions are urged to educate students on the potential negative effects of social media and to encourage participation in campus social events to help foster genuine connections.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks