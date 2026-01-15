Son fears for parents detained in ‘dangerous’ Iran
- Joe Bennett has expressed serious concerns for his parents, Craig and Lindsay Foreman, a British couple detained in Iran and charged with spying, following the temporary closure of the British embassy in Tehran.
- The couple were arrested last January while travelling and their son warns they face a 'dangerous' situation due to overcrowding and 'frightening' conditions in the jail amid ongoing anti-government protests.
- The UK government announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Tehran, which will now operate remotely, as thousands of protesters have reportedly been killed and executions are threatened for detained suspects.
- Mr Bennett criticised the UK government for a perceived lack of support, contrasting it with the high-level advocacy provided by other nations for their citizens in similar situations.
- The Foremans' legal representatives in Iran have formally submitted an application for bail this week, asserting the couple's innocence and the unlawfulness of their continued detention.