What the South Atlantic Anomaly is and why it could cause chaos on Earth
- A growing weak spot in Earth's magnetic field, known as the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), could lead to satellite malfunctions and blackouts.
- The SAA has expanded by an area nearly half the size of continental Europe since 2014, according to a new study.
- Researchers link this distortion of the Earth's magnetic field to strange patterns at the boundary between the planet's liquid outer core and rocky mantle.
- The findings are based on 11 years of magnetic field measurements from a constellation of three satellites launched in 2013.
- Spacecraft and astronauts entering the SAA could be exposed to more radiation, with shifts in magnetic strength over Siberia and Canada also affecting satellite navigation.