Residents ‘disgusted’ after water shortages cause severe disruption
- Tens of thousands of homes across Kent and Sussex have been without mains water since Saturday morning, with some residents reporting frequent, ongoing supply issues.
- South East Water (SEW) attributes the shortages to Storm Goretti affecting water treatment, numerous burst water mains due to freezing conditions, and a power cut at a pumping plant.
- The water shortages have led to school closures in East Sussex and virtual appointments at Queen Victoria Hospital, while residents express "disgust" and adapt daily routines, such as filling baths and kettles.
- Residents and campaign groups criticise SEW for alleged underinvestment in infrastructure, despite recent bill increases, and call for an independent audit and government intervention.
- Water minister Emma Hardy stated the government is prioritising infrastructure investment, and Ofwat is conducting an active investigation into South East Water's supply resilience.