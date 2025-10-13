Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Korea’s ageing population reaches new milestone

Related: South Koreans under 30 face employment challenges
  • South Korea has reached a demographic milestone, with people aged 70 and over now outnumbering those in their 20s for the first time on record.
  • The 70+ age group totals 6.54 million, surpassing the 6.3 million in their 20s, a shift not seen since modern census data began in 1925.
  • The population in their 20s has declined for four consecutive years, while those in their 50s now form the largest age bracket, followed by those in their 40s.
  • This demographic change is driven by South Korea's critically low fertility rate of 0.72 births per woman and an average life expectancy of nearly 84 years.
  • Experts warn this trend represents a structural crisis for the Korean economy, impacting the labour market for younger generations and classifying the country as a “super-aged” society.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in