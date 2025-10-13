South Korea’s ageing population reaches new milestone
- South Korea has reached a demographic milestone, with people aged 70 and over now outnumbering those in their 20s for the first time on record.
- The 70+ age group totals 6.54 million, surpassing the 6.3 million in their 20s, a shift not seen since modern census data began in 1925.
- The population in their 20s has declined for four consecutive years, while those in their 50s now form the largest age bracket, followed by those in their 40s.
- This demographic change is driven by South Korea's critically low fertility rate of 0.72 births per woman and an average life expectancy of nearly 84 years.
- Experts warn this trend represents a structural crisis for the Korean economy, impacting the labour market for younger generations and classifying the country as a “super-aged” society.