Official expelled for saying import women to boost birth rate
- A South Korean official, Kim Hee Soo, was expelled from his political party for suggesting the country "import" Vietnamese and Sri Lankan women to boost its declining birth rate.
- Mr Kim, the governor of Jindo county, made the controversial remarks during a televised town hall meeting last week.
- His comments prompted a diplomatic protest from the Vietnamese embassy in Seoul, which condemned his words as undermining human dignity and values.
- Mr Kim subsequently issued an apology, stating he used "inappropriate language" and "sincerely bowed his head in apology" to the Vietnamese and Sri Lankan people.
- The Democratic Party unanimously voted to expel Mr Kim, as South Korea continues to face one of the world's lowest birth rates.
