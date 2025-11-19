‘Multiple injuries’ reported after South Korea ferry incident
- A South Korean ferry carrying 267 people ran aground off the nation's southwest coast on Wednesday.
- The vessel was travelling from the southern island of Jeju to the southwestern port city of Mokpo.
- Five people sustained minor injuries, though no further casualties have been reported.
- The ship had 246 passengers and 21 crew members aboard when the incident occurred.
- Authorities are mobilising all available assets for rescue, and the cause of the grounding remains unclear.