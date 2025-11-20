Helmsman ‘was looking at his phone’ when ferry carrying 100s of people ran aground
- A South Korean ferry carrying 267 passengers and crew ran aground on an uninhabited island off the country's southwestern coast.
- All 246 passengers and 21 crew members were safely brought ashore after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, with at least five suffering minor injuries.
- A preliminary investigation by the coast guard revealed the first officer was distracted by his mobile phone, allowing autopilot to control the vessel in an area requiring manual operation.
- This negligence caused the ferry to miss its proper course change, veering towards the uninhabited island and resulting in the grounding.
- Authorities expect to press criminal charges against the helmsman for "clear negligence", with the incident recalling memories of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.