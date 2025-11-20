Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Helmsman ‘was looking at his phone’ when ferry carrying 100s of people ran aground

Two arrested after South Korean ferry runs aground
  • A South Korean ferry carrying 267 passengers and crew ran aground on an uninhabited island off the country's southwestern coast.
  • All 246 passengers and 21 crew members were safely brought ashore after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, with at least five suffering minor injuries.
  • A preliminary investigation by the coast guard revealed the first officer was distracted by his mobile phone, allowing autopilot to control the vessel in an area requiring manual operation.
  • This negligence caused the ferry to miss its proper course change, veering towards the uninhabited island and resulting in the grounding.
  • Authorities expect to press criminal charges against the helmsman for "clear negligence", with the incident recalling memories of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.
