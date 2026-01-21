Extraordinary moment mother saves children from burning home
- A mother in South Korea performed a dangerous rescue, climbing down the outside of a building to save her three young children trapped in a fifth-floor apartment fire.
- The incident occurred on Monday evening in Gwangyang city, South Jeolla province, after a blaze broke out in the family's living room.
- Unable to access her apartment through the entrance due to heavy smoke, the mother ascended to the sixth floor and descended via a balcony window to reach her children.
- She shielded her children until firefighters arrived and rescued them using a ladder truck, with 10 vehicles and 30 personnel deployed to the scene.
- The mother and children were treated for minor smoke inhalation and later discharged, though their home was lost, and officials are now reviewing support measures.