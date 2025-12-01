South Korea police say 120,000 home cameras hacked for ‘sexploitation’ recordings
- South Korean police have arrested four individuals accused of hacking over 120,000 internet-connected video cameras in homes and businesses.
- The suspects exploited security weaknesses, including simple passwords, in Internet Protocol (IP) cameras to gain access.
- They used the hacked footage to produce sexually exploitative material, which was then shared and sold on an overseas website.
- One suspect allegedly hacked 63,000 cameras and sold 545 videos for 35 million won, while another breached 70,000 cameras and sold 648 videos for 18 million won.
- Authorities are working to shut down the illegal website, identify more victims, and have urged IP camera users to regularly change their passwords for security.