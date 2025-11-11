Archaeologists unlock secrets of 15th-century cargo ship found on seabed
- South Korean archaeologists have recovered a 600-year-old Joseon-era cargo ship, named Mado 4, from the seabed off the country's west coast.
- The fully preserved 15th-century vessel, first discovered in 2015, is the first Joseon-era ship to be excavated in its entirety.
- The discovery offers rare insight into the Joseon dynasty's sophisticated sea-based tax and transport network, which ferried goods to the royal capital.
- More than 120 artefacts were retrieved, including wooden cargo tags, state tribute porcelain, and government rice, confirming its role in the state-run transport system.
- The Mado 4 reveals advancements in Joseon-era maritime engineering, such as a twin-mast design for speed and the first confirmed use of metal fasteners in a Korean vessel.