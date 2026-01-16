Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Korea’s disgraced ex-president jailed over martial law bid

Related: South Korea’s Yoon impeached over his controversial martial law decree
  • South Korea's disgraced former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been sentenced to five years in prison.
  • The Seoul Central District Court found him guilty of charges related to his unsuccessful imposition of martial law in December 2024.
  • Specific convictions include obstructing an arrest warrant, fabricating official documents, and failing to comply with legal procedures for martial law.
  • This marks the first verdict against Yoon in eight criminal trials stemming from the martial law decree and other allegations.
  • Yoon was impeached and removed from office in April 2025 following widespread public protests against his martial law declaration.
