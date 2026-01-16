South Korea’s disgraced ex-president jailed over martial law bid
- South Korea's disgraced former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been sentenced to five years in prison.
- The Seoul Central District Court found him guilty of charges related to his unsuccessful imposition of martial law in December 2024.
- Specific convictions include obstructing an arrest warrant, fabricating official documents, and failing to comply with legal procedures for martial law.
- This marks the first verdict against Yoon in eight criminal trials stemming from the martial law decree and other allegations.
- Yoon was impeached and removed from office in April 2025 following widespread public protests against his martial law declaration.