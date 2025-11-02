Five tourists dead after avalanche in northern Italy
- Five German mountaineers died after being caught in an avalanche in South Tyrol, northern Italy, over the weekend.
- The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon near Cima Vertana in the Ortles mountains, at an altitude of over 3,500 metres.
- Three bodies were recovered on Saturday, while a man and his 17-year-old daughter were found dead on Sunday morning.
- Two other climbers from the group survived the avalanche and were taken to a hospital in Bolzano.
- South Tyrol is a popular mountaineering region for German tourists, and avalanche accidents are a persistent issue in the Italian Alps.