Five tourists dead after avalanche in northern Italy

This photo released by the Italian Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, rescuers prepare for rescue operations with a helicopter in search of five mountaineers, all German, who were hit by an avalanche Saturday afternoon
This photo released by the Italian Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, rescuers prepare for rescue operations with a helicopter in search of five mountaineers, all German, who were hit by an avalanche Saturday afternoon (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico)
  • Five German mountaineers died after being caught in an avalanche in South Tyrol, northern Italy, over the weekend.
  • The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon near Cima Vertana in the Ortles mountains, at an altitude of over 3,500 metres.
  • Three bodies were recovered on Saturday, while a man and his 17-year-old daughter were found dead on Sunday morning.
  • Two other climbers from the group survived the avalanche and were taken to a hospital in Bolzano.
  • South Tyrol is a popular mountaineering region for German tourists, and avalanche accidents are a persistent issue in the Italian Alps.
