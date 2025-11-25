Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Southall fire: More than 150 firefighters rush to scene of huge blaze in London

(X/@LondonFire)
  • A large fire has erupted at a retail park on Bridge Road in Southall, West London.
  • Fifteen fire engines and approximately 150 firefighters are tackling the blaze, which started just before 9am.
  • The fire is affecting a two-storey building comprising a warehouse and retail space, with about three-quarters of the structure currently alight.
  • Thick plumes of smoke are visible across West London, prompting advice for local residents to keep doors and windows closed.
  • The cause of the fire is presently unknown, and traffic in the area is expected to be impacted.
In full

