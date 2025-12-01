Airline to introduce new policy for plus-size travelers
- Southwest Airlines is implementing a new policy from January 27 requiring plus-sized passengers who cannot fit between armrests to purchase an extra seat in advance.
- This new rule replaces a previous policy that allowed larger passengers to either pay for an extra seat with a refund or request a free extra seat at the airport.
- Under the updated system, refunds for the second seat are only possible if the flight is not fully booked, and passengers without an extra seat on a full flight will be rebooked.
- Jason Vaughn, a travel agent specialising in plus-size travel, believes the change will negatively impact the flying experience for all passengers.
- Coinciding with this policy, Southwest will also end its open seating policy on 27 January, introducing assigned seating and charging for preferred seats, following the earlier termination of its free checked bag service.