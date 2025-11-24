Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New study changes what we know about space dust

The Amount of Dust That Falls to Earth From Space Is Amazing
  • Pioneering research suggests cosmic dust particles are crucial for forming life's building blocks in space.
  • Scientists from Heriot-Watt University, Friedrich Schiller University Jena, and the University of Virginia found mineral dust acts as a catalyst.
  • This catalysis enables simple molecules like carbon dioxide and ammonia to efficiently form complex, potentially life-sustaining compounds, even in extreme cold and vacuum.
  • Their study demonstrated that reactions forming ammonium carbamate, a precursor to essential life molecules, were efficient only with dust.
  • This discovery indicates dust plays a far more active role in astrochemistry than previously thought, promoting the chemistry needed to build complex organics and potentially kickstart life.
