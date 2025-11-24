New study changes what we know about space dust
- Pioneering research suggests cosmic dust particles are crucial for forming life's building blocks in space.
- Scientists from Heriot-Watt University, Friedrich Schiller University Jena, and the University of Virginia found mineral dust acts as a catalyst.
- This catalysis enables simple molecules like carbon dioxide and ammonia to efficiently form complex, potentially life-sustaining compounds, even in extreme cold and vacuum.
- Their study demonstrated that reactions forming ammonium carbamate, a precursor to essential life molecules, were efficient only with dust.
- This discovery indicates dust plays a far more active role in astrochemistry than previously thought, promoting the chemistry needed to build complex organics and potentially kickstart life.