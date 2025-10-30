Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What mysterious bright object spotted in sky over Ireland really was

A strange bright light seen in the sky over Athy in Co Kildare
A strange bright light seen in the sky over Athy in Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA Wire)
  • Irish skies were illuminated by a mysterious bright object on Wednesday night, sparking widespread curiosity among onlookers.
  • Experts and amateur stargazers quickly identified the phenomenon as debris from an Elon Musk SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which had launched from Florida earlier that day.
  • The dazzling display was caused by excess rocket fuel being expelled, freezing in the atmosphere, and reflecting sunlight back to Earth.
  • Space commentator Leo Enright explained that venting fuel is a standard and necessary practice for rockets, with the spectacular visual effect depending on specific lighting conditions.
  • Enright also highlighted the irony of the event coinciding with a meeting of astronomers discussing the increasing problem of satellite clutter and space debris - to which Ireland is particularly vulnerable due to its geographical location relative to launch trajectories.
