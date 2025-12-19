SpaceX loses control of Starlink satellite as it ‘tumbles to earth’
- SpaceX has lost control of one of its Starlink satellites after it suffered an anomaly in orbit, causing it to break up into a small number of objects.
- The main part of the Starlink satellite is now tumbling through space and is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and fully demise within weeks.
- SpaceX confirmed the satellite's current trajectory is below the International Space Station, meaning it poses no risk to the orbiting lab's crew.
- The incident follows a recent near-collision between a Starlink satellite and a Chinese competitor's launch, highlighting concerns about increasing space debris and potential collisions.
- SpaceX is coordinating with Nasa and the US Space Force to track the satellite, investigating the anomaly's cause, and implementing software updates to enhance space safety.