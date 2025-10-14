SpaceX successfully launches Starship rocket
- SpaceX successfully launched the 11th test flight of Elon Musk’s giant Starship rocket from Texas on Monday.
- The mission aimed for the rocket to travel halfway around the world, releasing mock satellites, similar to previous tests.
- The booster was programmed to drop into the Gulf of Mexico, with the spacecraft descending into the Indian Ocean after skimming space, with no recovery planned.
- This test flight, which carried eight mock Starlink satellites, incorporated more maneuvering and re-entry tests over the Indian Ocean.
- Elon Musk intends to use Starship for future missions to Mars, and NASA requires the reusable vehicle for landing astronauts on the moon by the end of the decade.