Popular holiday destination to only gradually roll out EES plan
- Spain will implement the EU Entry-Exit System (EES) gradually, beginning with a single test flight at Madrid airport on 12 October 2025.
- The EES, which involves facial biometrics and fingerprints, will apply to all British holidaymakers and business travellers as a result of Brexit.
- The system is intended to be fully operational across all external Schengen area frontiers by 9 April 2026.
- Following the initial test, Spain plans to roll out the EES to other airports, then land borders, and finally sea ports such as Bilbao and Santander.
- While some EU nations like Estonia, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic will operate EES from day one, Spain is adopting a cautious, phased approach.