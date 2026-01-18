Trains derail in Spain causing mass casualty emergency
- Seven people have reportedly died after two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain on Sunday, according to state-run television channel RTVE.
- The incident, which occurred near Adamuz, Cordoba, also left at least 100 passengers injured, with 25 sustaining serious injuries.
- The Iryo 6189 service, travelling from Málaga to Madrid, derailed and crashed onto an adjacent line, subsequently causing a second train (Madrid to Huelva) to also derail.
- The accident took place approximately ten minutes after the Iryo train departed Malaga at 6:40 p.m., with the Italian-run private rail operator yet to issue a statement.
- Rail network operator Adif announced the suspension of all rail services connecting Madrid and Andalusia, with emergency services dispatching numerous vehicles to the scene.