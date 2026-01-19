Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Death toll from Spanish train crash rises as hundreds of services cancelled

Reuters
Emergency responders work at the site after a high-speed train derailed and smashed into another oncoming train, near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, Spain, January 18, 2026
Emergency responders work at the site after a high-speed train derailed and smashed into another oncoming train, near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, Spain, January 18, 2026 (Reuters)
  • A train collision in southern Spain has resulted in 39 fatalities and 152 injuries.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. local time near Adamuz, in the province of Cordoba.
  • A derailing high-speed train collided with a second oncoming train.
  • Over 200 train services between Madrid and the southern Andalucia region were cancelled on Monday.
  • Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cleared his agenda for the day in response to the tragedy.

