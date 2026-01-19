Death toll from Spanish train crash rises as hundreds of services cancelled
- A train collision in southern Spain has resulted in 39 fatalities and 152 injuries.
- The incident occurred on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. local time near Adamuz, in the province of Cordoba.
- A derailing high-speed train collided with a second oncoming train.
- Over 200 train services between Madrid and the southern Andalucia region were cancelled on Monday.
- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez cleared his agenda for the day in response to the tragedy.