Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Commuter train hits crane in Spain’s third crash in five days

Related: Emergency services arrive at scene as Spain suffers second deadly train crash in two days
  • A commuter train crashed into a construction crane near Murcia's Cartagena in southeastern Spain on Thursday, resulting in several light injuries.
  • The Spanish rail operator Adif confirmed the incident was due to a crane intruding into the railway infrastructure, though the train was not overturned or derailed.
  • This crash follows a deadly high-speed train collision in Andalusia on Sunday, which killed at least 43 people, and two other incidents in Catalonia on Tuesday.
  • Spain's largest train drivers' union, SEMAF, has called a three-day nationwide strike from 9 to 11 February to demand improved railway safety measures.
  • SEMAF said it intended to pursue criminal liability against those responsible for ensuring safety within the railway infrastructure.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in