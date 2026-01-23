The likely cause of Spain’s fatal high-speed train crash revealed
- A preliminary report from Spain's rail accident investigating body, CIAF, suggests a rail fracture likely preceded a high-speed train derailment last Sunday, which killed 45 people.
- The incident occurred in Adamuz, Cordoba province, where a train from private consortium Iryo derailed and collided with an oncoming state-owned Renfe service.
- Investigators found uniform notches on the wheels of the Iryo train, consistent with striking a broken rail section, and noted similar damage on other trains that had passed through the area.
- The CIAF report cautioned that the causes for the rail breakage remain undetermined, with nothing ruled out, and its findings require further detailed analysis.
- A large piece of metal, believed to be a crucial missing undercarriage component known as a bogie, was discovered near the crash site and is currently being examined by investigators.