Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How the Spain train crash unfolded – and what was the cause?

Rescue efforts and investigation continue after train crash in Spain
  • At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured after two high-speed trains collided near Adamuz, Córdoba, southern Spain, on Sunday evening.
  • The incident occurred when an Iryo train, travelling from Málaga to Madrid, derailed and struck an oncoming Renfe service from Madrid to Huelva on an adjacent track.
  • Initial investigations revealed wear on a rail joint at the crash site, and a train drivers' union had previously warned rail operator ADIF about 'severe wear and tear' on high-speed tracks.
  • The cause of the collision, which occurred on a recently renewed straight track, is under investigation, with rescue operations facing challenges due to the difficult terrain and mangled carriages.
  • The crash is considered one of Europe's worst railway accidents in 80 years, prompting the suspension of rail services between Madrid and Andalusia and expressions of sadness from Spanish leaders.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in