Spain train crash: Passengers attempt to escape mangled carriages following deadly collision
- A high-speed train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and collided with an oncoming train in Adamuz, Spain, on Sunday, 18 January.
- The fatal incident claimed at least 39 lives and left dozens injured among the approximately 400 passengers on board the two trains.
- As of Monday, 19 January, 75 people were hospitalised, with 15 remaining in serious condition.
- Eyewitness footage from inside one of the derailed trains showed passengers awaiting evacuation from the mangled wreckage.
- This crash is considered Spain's worst train disaster in over a decade.