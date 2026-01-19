Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spain train crash: Passengers attempt to escape mangled carriages following deadly collision

Footage from inside Spain high-speed train crash shows passengers attempting to escape mangled carriages
  • A high-speed train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and collided with an oncoming train in Adamuz, Spain, on Sunday, 18 January.
  • The fatal incident claimed at least 39 lives and left dozens injured among the approximately 400 passengers on board the two trains.
  • As of Monday, 19 January, 75 people were hospitalised, with 15 remaining in serious condition.
  • Eyewitness footage from inside one of the derailed trains showed passengers awaiting evacuation from the mangled wreckage.
  • This crash is considered Spain's worst train disaster in over a decade.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in