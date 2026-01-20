Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bodies of Spain train crash victims still in wreckage as investigation continues

Rescue efforts and investigation continue after train crash in Spain
  • A high-speed train collision in Spain has resulted in at least 41 fatalities, with approximately 300 passengers on board the two trains involved.
  • Among the deceased are a teacher, student, police officer, journalist, and four members of the Zamorano-Alvarez family, with a six-year-old girl being the sole survivor of her immediate family.
  • Emergency services are continuing to recover bodies from the wreckage near Cordoba, and at least 12 individuals remain in intensive care.
  • Preliminary investigations indicate that a faulty joint on the rails, specifically a worn fishplate, may have caused the Iryo train to derail and collide with an oncoming Alvia train.
  • Spain has commenced three days of national mourning, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledging to uncover the truth, and King Charles expressing his profound sadness and condolences.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in