Warning over ‘severe wear and tear’ on train tracks involved in fatal crash

Experts ‘baffled’ by cause of high-speed train collision with at least 39 dead
  • A horrific train collision near Cordoba, Spain, on Sunday resulted in at least 39 fatalities and over 120 injuries.
  • Spanish rail operator ADIF had been warned last year by the SEMAF train driver’s union about "severe wear and tear" on high-speed tracks, including the section where the accident occurred.
  • Initial investigations revealed a broken joint, or fishplate, on the rails, which experts believe was faulty for some time and contributed to the derailment.
  • The incident involved an Iryo high-speed train derailing and subsequently colliding with an oncoming Alvia train, which was then pushed into an embankment.
  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has pledged a "thorough and absolutely transparent" investigation into the crash, which Transport Minister Óscar Puente described as "tremendously strange".
