Whistleblower claims UK special forces chief knew soldiers carried out ‘war crimes’ in Afghanistan
- A senior UK special forces officer, identified as N1466, testified that he raised concerns about probable war crimes in Afghanistan as early as February 2011.
- N1466 accused the director of UKSF of failing to act on these concerns and instead conducting a "fake exercise" to cover up unlawful killings of Afghans.
- He highlighted implausible accounts of deaths, including victims with headshot wounds officially attributed to crossfire, and bodies found with weapons positioned unnaturally.
- N1466 revealed an incident where UKSF members allegedly shot women and children hiding under a mosquito net, which was subsequently covered up and the shooter awarded.
- The officer made an "extraordinary plea" to the special forces community to come forward, stating that such behaviour is not what they stand for and that loyalty does not mean covering up wrongdoing.