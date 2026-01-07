Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spotify update reveals your friends’ live listening habits

Taylor Swift issues heartfelt Spotify Wrapped message to fans
  • Spotify is introducing an update that allows users to see what friends are listening to in real-time while chatting within the app.
  • This new feature expands upon the messaging tool launched last summer, which was designed for sharing music directly within Spotify.
  • The update also includes a 'Request to Jam' feature, making it easier for users to listen to music in sync with others.
  • Users must enable the listening activity feature in their 'Privacy and social' settings to utilise this new functionality.
  • The new features are currently rolling out on iOS and Android devices and are expected to be broadly available by early February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in