Spotify update reveals your friends’ live listening habits
- Spotify is introducing an update that allows users to see what friends are listening to in real-time while chatting within the app.
- This new feature expands upon the messaging tool launched last summer, which was designed for sharing music directly within Spotify.
- The update also includes a 'Request to Jam' feature, making it easier for users to listen to music in sync with others.
- Users must enable the listening activity feature in their 'Privacy and social' settings to utilise this new functionality.
- The new features are currently rolling out on iOS and Android devices and are expected to be broadly available by early February.