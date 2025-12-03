Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Passenger desperate to sit next to girlfriend forces plane into emergency landing

The plane was taking off from Narita International Airport in Japan
The plane was taking off from Narita International Airport in Japan (Getty Images)
  • A Spring Airlines flight from Narita International Airport, Japan, to Shanghai, China, was forced to make an emergency landing due to an unruly passenger.
  • The passenger reportedly became aggressive after cabin crew refused his demand to swap seats to sit next to his girlfriend.
  • He continued to argue with flight attendants for almost two hours after take-off, prompting the pilot to redirect the flight back to Narita.
  • The flight landed back at Narita at 11pm, where the disruptive passenger was removed by police.
  • A former pilot explained that swapping seats after take-off can be dangerous as it can significantly impact the aircraft's balance and safety.
