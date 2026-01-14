Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Salmonella recall for favourite US chocolate bar

Spring & Mulberry has issued a voluntary recall for its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar
Spring & Mulberry has issued a voluntary recall for its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar (FDA)
  • Spring & Mulberry has issued a voluntary recall for its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar due to potential salmonella contamination.
  • The recall was initiated after routine third-party laboratory testing detected a trace of salmonella in the product.
  • The affected chocolate bars, identifiable by a teal box colour and lot code 025255, have been sold online and through retail partners since 15 September 2025.
  • Customers who have purchased the recalled product are advised to dispose of it and contact Spring & Mulberry for a refund, although no illnesses have been reported.
  • This recall follows other recent food product recalls in the US, including Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and McCain Foods tater tots, also due to contamination concerns.

