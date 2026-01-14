Salmonella recall for favourite US chocolate bar
- Spring & Mulberry has issued a voluntary recall for its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar due to potential salmonella contamination.
- The recall was initiated after routine third-party laboratory testing detected a trace of salmonella in the product.
- The affected chocolate bars, identifiable by a teal box colour and lot code 025255, have been sold online and through retail partners since 15 September 2025.
- Customers who have purchased the recalled product are advised to dispose of it and contact Spring & Mulberry for a refund, although no illnesses have been reported.
- This recall follows other recent food product recalls in the US, including Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and McCain Foods tater tots, also due to contamination concerns.