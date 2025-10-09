Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why libraries have pulled popular children’s books from shelves

Popular children's books by Andrew Cope contain a link that now redirects to explicit adult content
Popular children's books by Andrew Cope contain a link that now redirects to explicit adult content (Getty)
  • Popular children's books by Andrew Cope, including the Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups series, contain a website link that now redirects to explicit adult content.
  • The link, originally intended to provide more information about the books, was hijacked by an "unconnected third party" who took control of the domain name.
  • Publisher Puffin, part of Penguin Random House, has immediately paused sales and distribution of the affected books.
  • Puffin has also contacted libraries to request the removal of the books from shelves due to the safeguarding alert.
  • Schools have informed parents about the issue, advising them to remove the books from their children and avoid visiting the compromised website.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in