Why libraries have pulled popular children’s books from shelves
- Popular children's books by Andrew Cope, including the Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups series, contain a website link that now redirects to explicit adult content.
- The link, originally intended to provide more information about the books, was hijacked by an "unconnected third party" who took control of the domain name.
- Publisher Puffin, part of Penguin Random House, has immediately paused sales and distribution of the affected books.
- Puffin has also contacted libraries to request the removal of the books from shelves due to the safeguarding alert.
- Schools have informed parents about the issue, advising them to remove the books from their children and avoid visiting the compromised website.