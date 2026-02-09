St George’s Cross must not be used to ‘intimidate others’, says Church of England
- Seven leading Church of England bishops have called for the St George's cross to be a 'symbol of unity', warning against its use to intimidate others.
- The bishops criticised the growing trend of far-right groups, including 'Raise the Colours' and figures like Tommy Robinson, co-opting Christian symbols for anti-migrant sentiment.
- They highlighted that this misuse of symbols, including the St George's cross and Ukip's new cross logo, sows division and causes anxiety among communities.
- The statement expressed concern that such actions have led to racist abuse and violence, making some feel unsafe in their own communities.
- While affirming the flag's Christian heritage, the bishops stressed that it cannot be owned by any single group or cause, urging respectful dialogue on migration issues.
