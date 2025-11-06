Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British convert given rare Catholic honour by Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV (The Associated Press)
  • Pope Leo XIV has bestowed the rare honour of Doctor of the Church upon St John Henry Newman, the influential 19th-century British convert and theologian.
  • This distinction places Newman among an elite group of only 37 individuals in the Catholic Church's 2,000-year history, recognising his universal appeal and profound contribution to Christian faith.
  • Newman, who began his spiritual journey as an Anglican priest before converting to Catholicism in 1845, is now also a co-patron of Catholic education alongside St Thomas Aquinas.
  • The Pope's decision highlights Newman as a model for Catholic educators and students, particularly in promoting spiritual growth, community, and the ethical use of technology.
  • Newman's insights on navigating an 'ocean of knowledge' and advocating for a liberal education that includes Catholic theology are considered highly relevant in today's information age.
