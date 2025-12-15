Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man arrested as two people stabbed at entertainment complex in Japan

Police guard near the site of a stabbing at a facility in Fukuoka, western Japan
Police guard near the site of a stabbing at a facility in Fukuoka, western Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
  • A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Japan following an alleged stabbing incident at an entertainment complex in Fukuoka on Sunday.
  • Two people were injured in the attack: a 44-year-old man sustained a chest wound and a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the back.
  • Both victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, and police are investigating the case as possible attempted murder.
  • The incident occurred at a facility housing pop group HKT48, leading to the cancellation of their scheduled fan event.
  • Media reports suggest the male victim was stabbed after confronting the suspect in an unauthorised area, underscoring the rarity of such violent crimes in Japan.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in