Man arrested as two people stabbed at entertainment complex in Japan
- A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Japan following an alleged stabbing incident at an entertainment complex in Fukuoka on Sunday.
- Two people were injured in the attack: a 44-year-old man sustained a chest wound and a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the back.
- Both victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, and police are investigating the case as possible attempted murder.
- The incident occurred at a facility housing pop group HKT48, leading to the cancellation of their scheduled fan event.
- Media reports suggest the male victim was stabbed after confronting the suspect in an unauthorised area, underscoring the rarity of such violent crimes in Japan.