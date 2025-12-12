Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Killer’s last meal before his execution revealed and it was a whole feast

Video Player Placeholder
Top 10 Death Penalty States (Most Active)
  • Stacey Humphreys is scheduled for execution by lethal injection next Wednesday, December 17, in Georgia for the 2003 murders of two real estate agents.
  • Humphreys was convicted of murdering Cynthia Williams and Lori Brown at a model home, forcing them to strip and provide bank PINs before shooting them.
  • He submitted a robust final meal request, including barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger and various other items.
  • A federal judge recently ruled against halting Humphreys' execution, rejecting his argument that he was denied protections from a Covid-19-era agreement.
  • His execution, if carried out, would be Georgia's first in 2025, making him the 55th inmate executed by lethal injection in the state.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in