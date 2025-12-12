Killer’s last meal before his execution revealed and it was a whole feast
- Stacey Humphreys is scheduled for execution by lethal injection next Wednesday, December 17, in Georgia for the 2003 murders of two real estate agents.
- Humphreys was convicted of murdering Cynthia Williams and Lori Brown at a model home, forcing them to strip and provide bank PINs before shooting them.
- He submitted a robust final meal request, including barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger and various other items.
- A federal judge recently ruled against halting Humphreys' execution, rejecting his argument that he was denied protections from a Covid-19-era agreement.
- His execution, if carried out, would be Georgia's first in 2025, making him the 55th inmate executed by lethal injection in the state.