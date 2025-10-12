Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Murder investigation launched after two children found dead

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two children died in Stafford
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two children died in Stafford
  • Two children were pronounced dead at a home in Stafford on Sunday morning after emergency services were called.
  • Staffordshire Police attended the property on Corporation Street at approximately 7.30am following a call from West Midlands Ambulance Service.
  • A 43-year-old woman from the Stafford area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
  • The children's next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.
  • Detectives are investigating the circumstances and have urged the public not to speculate, adding that there is no wider threat to the community.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in