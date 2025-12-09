Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government told to name agent ‘Stakeknife’ who murdered for IRA

Freddie Scappaticci, who is widely believed to be the agent known as Stakeknife
Freddie Scappaticci, who is widely believed to be the agent known as Stakeknife (PA Wire)
  • Operation Kenova's final report urged the UK Government to name "Stakeknife", a top Army spy in the Provisional IRA, who committed serious crimes including torture and murder.
  • The report found that Stakeknife, widely believed to be Freddie Scappaticci, was protected by his handlers, leading to intelligence not being acted upon and potentially more lives being lost.
  • Kenova also concluded that an "easily defined Glenanne Gang" did not exist, instead describing a network of loyalist paramilitaries and corrupt security forces, with the UVF responsible for the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings.
  • Recommendations include calls for apologies from the UK Government and the Republican Movement to victims, and for June 21 to be designated a day of remembrance for all Troubles victims.
  • Despite examining 101 murders and abductions, and considering 32 individuals for prosecution, no charges will be pursued due to insufficient evidence.
