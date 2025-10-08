Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Badenoch says Tories will abolish stamp duty to ‘unlock’ home ownership

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
Kemi Badenoch pledges to abolish stamp duty on all home sales in Tory conference speech
  • Kemi Badenoch has pledged that a future Conservative government would abolish stamp duty on homes.
  • She said the policy aims to “unlock” home ownership and foster a fairer, more aspirational society.
  • "The next Conservative government will abolish stamp duty on your home. It will be gone," she said at the party’s conference in Manchester.
  • She argued that scrapping stamp duty would benefit people of all ages, including young professionals, growing families, and pensioners.
  • Ms Badenoch described stamp duty as a "tax that is a barrier" to individuals making beneficial choices for themselves, their families, and society.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in