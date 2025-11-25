Keir Starmer and primary school pupils do 6-7 trend before being ‘told off’ by teacher
- Sir Keir Starmer, the prime minister, visited Welland Academy in Peterborough on Monday, 24 November.
- During his visit, he participated in the viral '6-7 trend' with primary school children while reading with them.
- Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson accompanied Sir Keir, and they discussed the importance of free school meals with pupils.
- The prime minister made the hand gesture associated with the trend after a pupil pointed out they were on page 67.
- A teacher jokingly admonished Sir Keir, stating that children get into trouble for doing that in school.