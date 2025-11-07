The latest government move which could put 250,000 lives at risk
- Keir Starmer is expected to reduce its pledge to the Global Fund to Fight Aids, TB, and Malaria by £150 million, representing a 15 per cent cut from its last commitment.
- This reduction means the UK will pledge £850 million for the next three years, a decrease from £1 billion in 2022 and £1.4 billion in 2019.
- The cut is estimated to put 255,000 lives at risk and could hinder the Global Fund's target of raising $18 billion to save 23 million lives.
- Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell and APPG co-chair David Mundell expressed disappointment, highlighting the impact on global health and Britain's leadership in preventing these diseases.
- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stated the UK remains committed to tackling global health challenges, with the official pledge to be announced soon, amidst concerns about previous US funding cuts.