‘No one is above the law’, says Starmer over Andrew-Epstein allegations
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to cooperate with UK and US authorities regarding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
- Sir Keir emphasised that "nobody is above the law" and anyone with relevant information, including Andrew, has a duty to testify.
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves also called for Andrew to speak out, stating he "owes it to the victims" to share what he knows.
- Andrew has faced renewed scrutiny following the release of new documents detailing his connections to the late paedophile financier.
- These recently unsealed materials include emails suggesting Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as UK trade envoy with Epstein, and a photograph of him with an unidentified woman.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks