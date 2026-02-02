Starmer gives hint on whether Angela Rayner could make government comeback
- Sir Keir Starmer has indicated that Angela Rayner could make a comeback to frontline politics, stating she has a 'future role to play' in government.
- He expressed a desire to bring her back 'at the right point,' acknowledging her significant contribution to the Labour Party's previous electoral achievements.
- Ms Rayner resigned last year from her roles after an ethics probe found she had underpaid stamp duty on a property, though she was deemed to have acted with integrity.
- Despite her resignation, she remains a popular figure within the Labour Party, with speculation about her potential return to a senior position.
- Ms Rayner herself has recently hinted at a comeback, reportedly declaring, 'I'm not dead yet,' and warning about the threat posed by Reform UK.
