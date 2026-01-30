Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MPs pressure Starmer to secure release of imprisoned British citizen in China

'Free Jimmy Lai' message projected onto Houses of Parliament and Tower Bridge
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing urgent calls from a cross-party group of MPs to secure the release of British citizen Jimmy Lai during his visit to China.
  • Jimmy Lai, a 78-year-old pro-democracy figure and founder of Apple Daily, has been arbitrarily detained for over five years under Hong Kong’s national security law.
  • The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Arbitrary Detention and Hostage Affairs warned that a lengthy sentence for Lai, following his “politically motivated” conviction, would be a “de facto death sentence” given his age and deteriorating health.
  • Sir Keir's visit has largely focused on fostering closer economic ties with China, aiming to mend relations and secure deals such as a 30-day visa-free arrangement for Britons.
  • The Prime Minister confirmed he had a “respectful discussion” with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding Mr Lai’s detention and the treatment of the Uighur minority.
