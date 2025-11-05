Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer acknowledges ‘challenge’ ahead of climate summit

  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed the government's dedication to clean energy goals and the UK's role as a global climate leader ahead of the UN Cop30 summit in Brazil.
  • Speaking to students, Sir Keir acknowledged the “challenge” of the summit due to slow global progress in cutting emissions and increasing geopolitical tensions.
  • He emphasised the importance of the UK showing leadership and continuing to advocate for international cooperation despite difficulties in achieving global consensus on climate action.
  • The Labour government has pledged to remove almost all fossil fuels from the UK's electricity supply by 2030, a target facing opposition from other political parties.
  • Energy Secretary Ed Miliband also addressed students, highlighting existing climate progress, the need for positivity, and career opportunities in the green transition, promising over 400,000 extra green jobs by 2030.
