UK to impose 48-hour takedown rule for abusive online images
- New regulations are being introduced for technology firms through an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill.
- These regulations will mandate the removal of non-consensual intimate images online within 48 hours of being reported.
- Failure to comply could result in substantial fines for tech companies or their services being blocked in the UK.
- Sir Keir Starmer and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasised the government's commitment to protecting women and girls online, saying that tech firms' “free pass” is over.
- Further plans include considering classifying non-consensual intimate images similarly to child sexual abuse content for automatic removal, and addressing deepfake nude images and social media curbs.
