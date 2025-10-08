Starmer makes new claim about proposed digital ID cards
- The prime minister has advocated for the wider, voluntary adoption of digital ID cards in Britain, in addition to the previously announced mandatory digital IDs for employment.
- These comments were made en route to India for a trade visit, where the prime minister will discuss India's successful implementation of digital identification.
- The prime minister stated that mandatory digital IDs are crucial for tackling illegal migration and that voluntary IDs could offer a "significant advantage" by simplifying administrative tasks.
- The proposal has faced criticism, with a Tory peer expressing concern over potential state overreach, the Tory leader calling it a "gimmick," and human rights groups warning of risks to individual rights.
- Public support for digital IDs reportedly declined after the prime minister's earlier announcement that they would become compulsory for employment by 2029.